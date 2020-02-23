Florida swimmer Bobby Finke broke the American men's record in the 1,650-yard freestyle by more than six seconds Saturday at the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships in Auburn, Alabama.

Finke, a sophomore, won in 14:12.08, breaking the record held by Zane Grothe, who swam the 1,650 in 14:18.25 at the 2017 USA Swimming Winter Nationals.

Grothe's record itself was more than four seconds faster than the previous American mark.

On Wednesday, Grothe also saw his American record in the 500-yard freestyle broken by another Gators sophomore, Kieran Smith.