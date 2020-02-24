        <
          Watch UCLA gymnast Grace Glenn's history-making perfect 10.0 beam routine

          Gymnasts for UCLA and Utah score 10s in beam (1:13)

          UCLA's Grace Glenn and Utah's Abby Paulson each score the first perfect 10s of their college careers on the balance beam. (1:13)

          7:53 PM ET
          • Amy Van DeusenEditor, espnW.com
              Amy Van Deusen is a senior editor at espnW. A former Division I collegiate gymnast, she is currently based out of San Diego.

          On Sunday, senior UCLA gymnast Grace Glenn did something that no other NCAA gymnast has ever done: She scored a perfect 10.0 in the leadoff position on beam.

          Why is this so jaw-dropping? Because the first athlete up carries the pressure of setting the tone for her team, and on beam especially, that role is notoriously difficult. That lineup spot also often comes with lower scores because judges usually save the top scores for later.

          But Glenn, a beam specialist, forced the judges to throw the top score possible with this amazing routine:

          Glenn is no stranger to incredible scores: She has also earned two 9.975s and a 9.95 this season.

          Hers wasn't the only perfect score on beam Sunday: Utah freshman Abby Paulson earned a 10.0 in the final routine for Utah. Her score helped Utah edge UCLA at home 198.075-198.025.

