Watch UCLA gymnast Grace Glenn's history-making perfect 10.0 beam routine

On Sunday, senior UCLA gymnast Grace Glenn did something that no other NCAA gymnast has ever done: She scored a perfect 10.0 in the leadoff position on beam.

Why is this so jaw-dropping? Because the first athlete up carries the pressure of setting the tone for her team, and on beam especially, that role is notoriously difficult. That lineup spot also often comes with lower scores because judges usually save the top scores for later.

But Glenn, a beam specialist, forced the judges to throw the top score possible with this amazing routine:

History. Made.@GraceGraceglenn became the first gymnast in NCAA history to score a leadoff 🔟 on the balance beam. Congratulations, GG! #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/LA5XKpzYBq — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 24, 2020

Glenn is no stranger to incredible scores: She has also earned two 9.975s and a 9.95 this season.

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Hers wasn't the only perfect score on beam Sunday: Utah freshman Abby Paulson earned a 10.0 in the final routine for Utah. Her score helped Utah edge UCLA at home 198.075-198.025.