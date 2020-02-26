Former Holy Cross rowing coach Patrick Diggins was issued a citation for failing to yield Tuesday as a result of the traffic accident that killed sophomore rower Grace Rett last month in Vero Beach, Florida.

Rett was in the front passenger seat in the first of two team vans during the team's trip to Florida for a training program on Jan. 15 when Diggins made a left turn into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

According to the Boston Globe, which obtained the police report issued Tuesday, the truck had the right of way, as Diggins had a green light but did not have a green turn arrow.

The report said the investigation into the accident has been closed, according to the Globe. Authorities have said the report will be sent to local prosecutors for review.

Holy Cross announced that Diggins retired from the school after 34 years on Feb. 21.