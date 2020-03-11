Caylan Arnold finds confidence calling Florida State softball her new home

Caylan Arnold put together a solid softball career at Tennessee, winning her share of big games and conference honors. But nothing during her time with the Vols prepared her for what awaited once she transferred to Florida State.

The Seminoles take a vastly different approach with their pitching staff, one that hit Arnold during her first appearance in the circle in February. Catcher Anna Shelnutt approached and asked Arnold what pitch she wanted to throw.

Arnold stared at her.

"What do you mean what pitch do I want?" she asked.

Shelnutt repeated herself. Arnold found herself momentarily speechless. In three years as a starting pitcher with the Vols, she never had the freedom to call her own pitches. Now as a senior at Florida State, Arnold had a newfound opportunity to take initiative when she wanted to.

"At first, I was kind of taken aback," Arnold said recently. "But I really like it because it gives me a lot of confidence, knowing this is what I feel comfortable throwing right now, this is what I want to throw, and then going out there and doing it and the whole team's on the same page. The biggest difference is coach puts a lot of responsibility on her players, and I just think that's awesome."

Arnold has had plenty to learn since her arrival, but so has Seminoles coach Lonni Alameda, leading a vastly younger team and a pitching staff still trying to find its way without departed ace Meghan King and her heir apparent Makinzy Herzog, who transferred to Texas A&M. The Seminoles remain a work in progress headed into their game against rival Florida, but they also know this is typically the month when everything starts to come together for them.

Much of that starts with the pitching staff and Arnold, caught between being a veteran with more than 80 career starts and 470-plus strikeouts, and a newcomer to the way Alameda wants her pitchers to play. Arnold decided to transfer to Florida State after last season because she wanted a change, and she remembered how much she loved Alameda and the school during the recruiting process.

Arnold initially chose Tennessee so she could play closer to her home in Maryville, Tennessee, but she always had a gut feeling she belonged in Tallahassee. That feeling came roaring back when she watched the Seminoles win the 2018 Women's College World Series. Arnold pushed it aside to focus on her junior year, but after the season ended she made up her mind. And, she thought, if Florida State wanted her, that is where she would go.

It just so happened the Seminoles had a major, immediate need at pitcher with King finishing up her senior year and Herzog deciding to transfer so she could be closer to home. King and Herzog combined to start 50 of the team's 65 games last year. Typically, Alameda recruits and signs pitchers that take time to develop. They might not be superstars when they arrive, but by the time they leave they are -- just like King, who made the All-ACC first team all four years she played there.

"You try to grow them, but then there's a business side, too," Alameda said. "You need someone to throw strikes in the circle. Of course, the perfect world would be to get them into your system but sometimes the perfect world doesn't work, so when you have so when you have an opportunity to sign a transfer, that really hits home and it's good for you."

Once Arnold arrived, Alameda and her staff got to work in modifying some pitches, adding some new ones and getting her to a point where she could decide how to call her own game. Arnold can now throw a drop ball, which came as a revelation once it was added to her repertoire.

"In the past, I think she's just thrown executed pitches, but now I want her to hunt, I want her to pitch, I don't want her to throw just what I call. That's a very mature thing to do." FSU coach Lonni Alameda on Caylan Arnold

"I never in my life thought I'd be able to throw that pitch, and she's made it to where I can," Arnold said.

Alameda sees definite progress in the way Arnold approaches each pitch.

"The biggest thing with her is trying to understand a little bit more of what kind of pitcher she is," Alameda said. "In the past, I think she's just thrown executed pitches, but now I want her to hunt, I want her to pitch, I don't want her to throw just what I call. That's a very mature thing to do. It's easy as a coach to sit here and say, 'Do this, do this.' It works for a lot of people. I want them to be like, 'Yes, that's what I want to do,' or, 'This is how I want to beat them.'

"It's not always about me. If they want success and to feel confident in themselves, I've got to give them a moment to be able to do that. So Caylan and I are still working on that relationship. It takes a long time for pitchers because every pitch you throw could change the game. The weight is on you a lot, but there's also excitement to do that, too, because you can change the game. When you have that level of confidence and you want to go at people, it raises the whole team. There's times where you're all in and it's a failure and you're like, 'Dang it,' but if we're going to sit on that fence and not jump one way or the other -- I've got to get them jumping all in. That's what the whole pitching staff is working on right now."

Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock, who played as a freshman last year, have started the majority of the Seminoles' games this season. The two got to know each other quickly and are spending time together going over game tape and helping each other improve and get more comfortable.

"I'm still learning who I am on the mound, so having Caylan here, and she and I are able to talk shop together," Sandercock said. "She's also a great person, great teammate. It's nice to have her here and learn from her."

In a late February tournament in Arkansas, Arnold appeared to be turning a corner. In a loss to Baylor, she had a season-high 11 strikeouts and only gave up two runs in seven innings. Then, in a win against Arkansas, she gave up just one unearned run over five innings with seven strikeouts.

In 11 overall appearances, Arnold is 5-2 with a 1.14 ERA and a team-high 54 strikeouts. That is over one run better than her ERA last season at Tennessee (2.26). Opponents are batting .177 against her. As the season has worn on, Arnold has clearly gotten more comfortable. She had a streak of 19 straight innings without allowing an earned run snapped this past weekend.

"It's really hard to fill the role of Meghan King because she's so amazing, but what's so great about this staff is we have seven or eight total pitchers and I absolutely love the fact that all the pressure is not on me," Arnold said. "We have so many arms that can do so much. I have full confidence if I'm not having my best day, we can put in somebody else. I don't feel pressure to be the ace because as a staff that's where we're going to find our greatness -- working together."