The Big West announced Tuesday it would play its men's and women's basketball tournaments this week without spectators because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The women's tournament begins on Tuesday night on Long Beach State's campus, while both tournaments will be played at the Honda Center on Thursday-Saturday. Fans won't be allowed to enter either the Walter Pyramid at Long Beach State or at the Honda Center.

"The Big West Board of Directors, comprised of the chief executive officers of the nine member universities, strongly feel that this is a prudent way to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus while being sensitive to our student-athletes who have pointed towards playing in the tournament all season," Big West commissioner Dennis Farrell said. "Many of our institutions are developing plans to minimize the interaction of individuals on their campuses that could include the downsizing of events."

The Ivy League canceled its men's basketball tournament earlier Tuesday, while the Mid-American Conference announced both its men's and women's tournaments would be closed to the general public.