In response to the coronavirus outbreak, USC is implementing attendance protocols that will ban fans from home athletic events starting Wednesday and running through March 29.

According to the school, events will be limited to the following: participating student-athletes and their families, coaches, officials, other essential personnel as designated by USC Athletics (i.e. team personnel, medical team, game management staff), media and USC recruits.

The school plans to re-evaluate those protocols after March 29.

Among the sports impacted will be football, which is set to open spring practice Wednesday.

In regard to sports in session right now, USC said it will follow the university's travel guidelines, which currently allow trips to road games as originally scheduled. The men's basketball team is set to play in the still-scheduled Pac-12 tournament Thursday in Las Vegas.