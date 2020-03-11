The Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and Southland basketball tournaments will proceed without fans beginning with Thursday's games, following the lead of the NCAA tournament in barring anybody but family and essential personnel.

The Big 12 and Big Ten started Wednesday's tournament games with fans in attendance, while the ACC men's tournament started Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The women's ACC tournament is over.

The ACC announced its decision in a statement Wednesday evening. That came late on the second day of the five-day event, after fans had attended four full games and half of the Boston College-Notre Dame game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The league cited the "rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19,'' saying games would be played only with teams, player guests, limited school administrators and credentialed media present.

Thursday's quarterfinal games are the first to feature the top seeds in No. 4 Florida State, No. 10 Duke, No. 15 Louisville and No. 17 Virginia.

The Southland men's tournament also started Wednesday, with the women's event scheduled to begin Thursday.

"While this announcement creates considerable inconvenience for many fans, these measures are being taken with the health and well-being of the tournament's participants in mind, including student-athletes and coaches," Southland commissioner Tom Burnett said in a statement. "This is of the utmost importance as we're seeing similar issues across the country with other sporting events, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships in the coming weeks. The Southland will continue monitor and to take necessary precautions through the weeks ahead as other competition and championship events are scheduled."

Going forward, Big 12 teams will be allowed 125 tickets on a game-by-game basis beginning with Thursday's quarterfinals at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The arena will be cleared after each game. The tickets will go to guests of student-athletes and staff members, but pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams won't be allowed.

At the Big Ten tourney in Indianapolis, attendance starting Thursday will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams.

The Big 12 policy also will be in place for its women's tournament, which begins Thursday night in Kansas City.

"The attempt is to absolutely minimize the number of people here but still find a way to conduct events and actually get the opportunity to play games," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.