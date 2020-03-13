NCAA suspends all recruiting through April 15

The NCAA is suspending on- and off-campus recruiting for all sports through April 15.

In the wake of the coronavirus threat, the NCAA has taken measures to mitigate any and all risks associated with the virus and that now includes recruiting. The NCAA recently cancelled remaining winter and spring championships, while some conferences have made decisions to cancel events further than championships.

That includes the Big Ten, which has suspended further athletic competition for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

Suspending recruiting is one more measure the NCAA is putting in place to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. The suspension eliminates unofficial visits at least through April 15.

If the suspension is lifted on April 15, the football recruiting calendar would then go into an evaluation period, as planned, where coaches will be able to travel off campus and conduct in-person evaluations.

The recruiting calendar is currently in a quiet period, which means prospects are normally allowed to visit campuses but coaches are not able to make any contact off campus. That has changed because of the suspension, as have the rules that would normally allow junior recruits to take official visits in the first two weeks of April.

Men's and women's basketball, cross country and track, men's golf, lacrosse, women's volleyball as well as baseball's calendar is currently in the middle of a contact period, while women's softball is currently in an evaluation period.