The SEC has suspended all sports-related activity on and off campus until at least April 15 as it attempts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, a source told ESPN's Chris Low.

The conference decision includes spring football practice. The SEC had previously canceled all sports until March 30.

Alabama announced that it would suspend practice and all media-related activities just hours before it was scheduled to kick off spring football on Friday afternoon.

Defending champion LSU, which began spring football on Saturday and had gone through three practices, will cease practicing as well.

On Thursday, ESPN's Field Yates reported that Alabama would also move back its pro day from March 24 to April 9.

Alabama, which finished 11-2 last season, has a number of questions to answer this offseason, including how to replace Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Veteran Mac Jones went 3-1 as the fill-in starter for an injured Tagovailoa, but he will face competition from Tagovailoa's younger brother, Taulia, as well as true freshman Bryce Young, a five-star prospect and early enrollee.