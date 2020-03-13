NCAA to discuss granting athletes eligibility relief

Jay Bilas contends that the NCAA could absolutely allow another year of eligibility for seniors, but there would be a few challenges to overcome. (1:17)

In response to the cancellation of collegiate spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA Division I Council Committee has recommended that eligibility relief be provided to all student-athletes who participate in spring sports.

"Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time," the NCAA said in a statement. "Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and week."

Spring sports include baseball, men's and women's lacrosse, softball and men's volleyball.

In an email to a large group of administrators and other parties working in college athletics, committee chair Dr. Grace Calhoun, the athletic director at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote that the committee will "also discuss issues related to seasons of competition for winter sport student-athletes who were unable to participate in conference and NCAA championships."

It's unclear what options, if any, will be considered for winter sports athletes. Because the season was nearly complete, there are significant logistical challenges. However, a source told ESPN that the committee members wanted to discuss the issue further.

Assuming the eligibility relief recommendations from the committee go into effect -- which is expected -- the NCAA will need to adjust its rules about scholarship limits. Those details are expected to be ironed out in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the NCAA suspended on-campus and off-campus recruiting for all Division I sports through April 15.