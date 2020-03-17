ACC latest to cancel rest of 2019-20 sports

The ACC became the latest NCAA conference to cancel athletics activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it might not be the last one to do so.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ACC said its member schools voted unanimously to cancel "all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year."

The ACC said it made the decision to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19, and that each of its institutions would continue to work with respective university and state policies in making individual campus decisions.

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these unchartered times," ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. "We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future."

Athletic directors of SEC schools are scheduled to meet via teleconference on Tuesday.

Other conferences, including the American Athletic Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12, have made similar announcements over the past several days.

Last week, the NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as the Frozen Four for men's and women's hockey, College World Series for baseball and softball, and national tournaments for other spring sports like tennis, track and field, and golf.