Celebrate National Nebraska Day with historic moments from the heartland

No, there aren't any MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL or WNBA teams in Nebraska. But the Cornhusker State is known for some major moments in NCAA history.

April 5 is National Nebraska Day, and ESPNU will be airing five memorable moments when Nebraska was at the heart of the sports landscape.

1 p.m.: 2015 NCAA hockey regional final -- Omaha vs. RIT

Nebraska-Omaha had never made it to a men's Frozen Four in program history. But in scoring four third-period goals over RIT, the Mavericks earned a trip to TD Garden for the national semifinals.

3 p.m.: 2015 NCAA volleyball championship -- Nebraska vs. Texas

The NCAA volleyball final four was being played in Omaha, and the Huskers did not disappoint. Nebraska swept Texas to win its first championship since 2006.

5 p.m.: 2012 Creighton men's basketball vs. Long Beach State

Doug McDermott (aka Dougie McBuckets) scored 36 points and brought down 11 rebounds, but it was Antoine Young's fallaway jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining that helped Creighton beat Long Beach State in a February 2012 thriller in which fans stormed the court before time expired.

Doug McDermott finished his career as a Creighton Bluejay legend. AP Photo/Nati Harnik

7 p.m.: 1997 Nebraska football vs. Missouri

Seven seconds remained in a 38-31 game against Missouri, and on third down, QB Scott Frost threw to Shevin Wiggins at the goal line. But Wiggins kicked the ball in the air, and a diving Matt Davison made the catch in the end zone to force overtime, in which the Huskers won 45-38 to stay undefeated.

9 p.m.: The final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium