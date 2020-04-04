Watch the best NCAA wrestling championship moments of the decade

The past decade featured some of the best NCAA wrestling championship showdowns in recent memory. From three-time champions squaring off to one wrestler making NCAA history, it's difficult to pick one as the most worth rewatching.

We won't make you pick. ESPNU will feature five of the best NCAA wrestling championships from the 2010s, as identified by our analysts and experts. The 12-hour marathon begins at noon ET Saturday.

Noon: 2016 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Good luck finding an NCAA wrestling championship with a better convergence of legends. There were six -- yes, six -- three-time champs who won titles that year at Madison Square Garden, and the surprising run by No. 11 seed Myles Martin of Ohio State to beat Penn State's Bo Nickal in the 184-pound finals is memorable because it kept Nickal, a three-time NCAA champ, from being a four-timer. Nothing could top the last match of the night, though, when future three-timer Kyle Snyder edged NC State's Nick Gwiazdowski in overtime. Gwiazdowski was a two-time defending champ with an 88-match winning streak.

2 p.m.: 2010 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Still heartbroken that No. 1 Iowa didn't get a chance to win its first title in 10 years at 2020 NCAAs? Well, relive the most recent one. The Hawkeyes swept to a blowout team title win behind three champs, Matt McDonough, Brent Metcalf and Jay Borschel. Metcalf's match with Ohio State's Lance Palmer, a future two-time MMA champ in the PFL, was a memorable 3-2 nail-biter.

4 p.m.: 2013 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State won its third straight national title but suffered an L in the bout of the night. All-time greats David Taylor (Penn State) and Kyle Dake (Cornell) collided in the highlight bout of the evening at 165 pounds. Dake beat Taylor, a two-time champ, 5-4 to clinch his fourth straight NCAA title in four different weight classes, making him the first person to do so.

Bo Nickal holds the NCAA trophy after the Penn State Nittany Lions win the title at the 2018 Division I wrestling championships. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

6 p.m.: 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships

In perhaps the greatest team race we've ever seen, the battle between loaded Penn State and Ohio State teams came down to a head-to-head bout between Nickal and Martin. Martin took Nickal down and to his back, but the Penn State junior reversed Martin directly to his back for the fall. That clinched Penn State's 141.5-134.5 team title victory over the Buckeyes. That's the highest runner-up total in NCAA history, and it would have been enough for Ohio State to win 20 of the preceding 25 team titles.

9 p.m.: 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships