The SEC announced Tuesday that it was canceling its annual spring meetings scheduled for the last week of May in Destin, Florida, because of issues related to the spread of the coronavirus.

"The SEC spring meetings represent one of our conference's great traditions and provide an opportunity to celebrate the past year, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "We regret this year's event will not be held as planned, but we know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented health crisis."

The SEC spring meetings bring together university presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, student-athletes, faculty athletic representatives, senior women administrators, sports information directors and head coaches in football and men's and women's basketball.

The meetings are designed to help shape the rules, regulations and overall strategy for the conference, with the presidents and chancellors voting at week's end on any proposed legislation. The league's revenue for the year is also announced and distributed among the schools.

"We are currently exploring ways to conduct as many of the planned meetings in an alternate format and time," Sankey said. "We will be intentional to celebrate all of the remarkable individuals who would otherwise have been honored at our annual SEC Awards Dinner."