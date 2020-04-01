The Division I council coordination committee and the Division II administrative committee collectively announced Wednesday that the recruiting dead period will be extended through May 31.

A dead period had initially been created on March 13 that would last through April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the committees left the door open to potentially extend it if need be.

The dead period bans in-person recruiting, while still allowing telephone calls, text messages and other written correspondence, but has interrupted the NCAA recruiting calendar. For football programs at the FBS level, an evaluation period was set to start April 15 and would run through May 31.

Junior football prospects would also have been able to take official visits starting at the beginning of April through the Sunday before the last Wednesday in June, so those visits will be banned until this dead period is lifted.

Division I baseball was in the middle of a contact period, allowing in-person visits. Men's and women's basketball were in a contact period, but both were about to enter a short dead period on the normal calendar. Men's basketball will miss out on a few weeks of a contact and evaluation period in April and a quiet period in May.