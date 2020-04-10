Pac-12 commissioner, senior staff take pay cuts

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is taking a 20% salary reduction while senior staff for both the conference and Pac-12 Networks will have 10% salary reductions during league's financial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott told ESPN on Friday of the cost-cutting measures, which include layoffs for 8% of the Pac-12 Networks staff. The commissioner earns $5.3 million annually, according to the Pac-12's most recent tax filing.

The Bay Area News Group first reported the league's reductions earlier this week.

The voluntary salary reductions for Scott and others will last at least through the 2020 fiscal year. Scott said some of the staff reductions for Pac-12 Networks likely would have happened independently of the coronavirus response because of declining revenues for cable networks.

"We advanced that plan and were more aggressive, in light of the COVID-19 situation and the financial pressures on our campus, so that we could increase, hopefully, distributions from the network to campuses starting next year," Scott said. "And then we put in place other cost savings, canceled or delayed a variety of programs and plans and meetings."

Scott said because of business interruption insurance and reserves, the Pac-12's distributions to its members for fiscal year 2020 should not be significantly impacted, despite the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments and most of the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament.

The conference is working with its schools on financial modeling for expected revenue losses in fiscal year 2021.

"Everyone believes that even under a best-case scenario, with football starting on time, there are going to be financial impacts for the campuses on ticket sales, on donations," Scott said. "That's appropriately reflective of the impact this situation has had on the American psyche and how folks will feel about congregating around big events, as well as the economic impacts on people. They've already been fairly profound and will probably get a lot worse before they get better.

"There will be a wide range of scenarios that we look at, and we' are absolutely working hand in hand with our campuses, but this is the beginning of the process. We're not near the end of the process."