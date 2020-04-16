The sports world was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving college and high school seniors to ask, "What if?"
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt started a Twitter thread called #SeniorNight that garnered thousands of responses to honor those athletes who didn't have a chance to play for a championship or seniors who played their last game without ever realizing it.
Van Pelt's post, which was retweeted more than 15,000 times and received over 89,000 likes, highlighted only a fraction of the stories from college and high school athletes over the past few weeks.
SVP tips his hat to seniors on Day 4 of #SeniorNight
Scott Van Pelt looks around the country, from UCLA gymnastics and Cornell hockey to high school hoops, to honor those whose seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Honoring seniors whose seasons were cut short
Sooners senior Maggie Nichols never could have envisioned how her NCAA gymnastics career would end, but the unprecedented events don't take away from all she accomplished. D'Arcy Maine
When NCAA wrestling championships were canceled due to COVID-19, Iowa's dominant No. 1 team was robbed of its first national title since 2010. But the Hawkeyes' season is historic for many other reasons. Ryan Hockensmith
Cornell's women's and men's hockey teams were both ranked No. 1 when their seasons were canceled. Doug Derraugh and Mike Schafer give us the inside stories. Emily Kaplan
Women's basketball: Baylor senior Lauren Cox: 'Heartbroken is an understatement'
Men's basketball: Coach K expresses 'tremendous empathy' for Duke seniors
Basketball tributes: Kansas men | Kentucky men | UConn women
SVP celebrates Week 3 of #SeniorNight
Scott Van Pelt spotlights teams from Westport, Connecticut, Utica, New York, and more as he begins Week 3 of #SeniorNight, honoring those whose seasons were cut short.
Revisiting #SeniorNight with Scott Van Pelt
Many high school and colleges athletes across the country played their last games without realizing it after the coronavirus outbreak cut their seasons short. Scott Van Pelt honored them. Read more
Watch: SVP honors Bucknell baseball in final week of #SeniorNight
Best of #SeniorNight: Rider women's basketball | Northeastern hockey | Sioux Falls women's basketball | Loras College wrestling
Drehs details the inspirational seniors whose seasons were cut short
ESPN writer Wayne Drehs goes in-depth on the seniors he talked to and how inspirational they are after having their seasons taken from them by the coronavirus pandemic.
How the pandemic brought perspective to high schools
Wayne Drehs: Coronavirus derails sports seasons for Class of 2020, but delivers perspective
Drehs: Despite tornado and coronavirus, Donelson Christian Academy softball claims it's the 'luckiest' team around
Elizabeth Merrill: Amid coronavirus cancellations, one Nebraska team managed to finish its season on top
Watch: Cabot High School baseball is honored on SVP's final #SeniorNight