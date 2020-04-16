Scott Van Pelt recognizes high school and college teams around the country whose seasons ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic. (2:50)

The sports world was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving college and high school seniors to ask, "What if?"

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt started a Twitter thread called #SeniorNight that garnered thousands of responses to honor those athletes who didn't have a chance to play for a championship or seniors who played their last game without ever realizing it.

Van Pelt's post, which was retweeted more than 15,000 times and received over 89,000 likes, highlighted only a fraction of the stories from college and high school athletes over the past few weeks.

play 2:43 SVP tips his hat to seniors on Day 4 of #SeniorNight Scott Van Pelt looks around the country, from UCLA gymnastics and Cornell hockey to high school hoops, to honor those whose seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honoring seniors whose seasons were cut short

Sooners senior Maggie Nichols never could have envisioned how her NCAA gymnastics career would end, but the unprecedented events don't take away from all she accomplished. D'Arcy Maine

When NCAA wrestling championships were canceled due to COVID-19, Iowa's dominant No. 1 team was robbed of its first national title since 2010. But the Hawkeyes' season is historic for many other reasons. Ryan Hockensmith

Cornell's women's and men's hockey teams were both ranked No. 1 when their seasons were canceled. Doug Derraugh and Mike Schafer give us the inside stories. Emily Kaplan

play 2:19 SVP celebrates Week 3 of #SeniorNight Scott Van Pelt spotlights teams from Westport, Connecticut, Utica, New York, and more as he begins Week 3 of #SeniorNight, honoring those whose seasons were cut short.

Revisiting #SeniorNight with Scott Van Pelt

Many high school and colleges athletes across the country played their last games without realizing it after the coronavirus outbreak cut their seasons short. Scott Van Pelt honored them. Read more

play 4:01 Drehs details the inspirational seniors whose seasons were cut short ESPN writer Wayne Drehs goes in-depth on the seniors he talked to and how inspirational they are after having their seasons taken from them by the coronavirus pandemic.

How the pandemic brought perspective to high schools