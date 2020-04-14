Johns Hokpins announced Tuesday that is has agreed to part ways with men's lacrosse coach Dave Pietramala.

"For two decades, Dave Pietramala guided our men's lacrosse program and we are truly thankful for his tireless efforts and the leadership he provided to the young men who represented Johns Hopkins at the highest level on and off the field," athletic director Jennifer S. Baker said in a statement.

Pietramala had been at his alma mater since 2001 and in that time guided the Baltimore school to two national championships (2015, 2018), four national title game appearances and seven final four appearances including a stretch of six in seven years.

He leaves Johns Hopkins as the winningest coach in program history, compiling a 207-93 mark.

The school said it will conduct a national search to find Pietramala's replacement. The Blue Jays, who started the season 2-4, can take their time finding their next head coach as the Big Ten has canceled all spring sports for the 2020 season.