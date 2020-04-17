Take a look at the top five moments of the 2020 NCAA gymnastics season. (3:29)

Saturday would have been the NCAA gymnastics championship event. Maybe the Maggie Nichols-led Oklahoma Sooners would have won their fourth title in five years. Maybe UCLA would have won it in its first season under new head coach Chris Waller. Maybe the first SEC team since 2015 would have hoisted the championship trophy.

With the season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNU and SEC Network are celebrating college gymnasts by airing eight of the best meets this season on Saturday, as well as showcasing the best moments from the season.

SEC Network will air "Friday Night Heights" on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, as LSU's Kiya Johnson, Kentucky's Mollie Korth and Florida's Trinity Thomas will join host Alyssa Lang.

SEC Network also will highlight the 2020 senior class by asking gymnasts what the best parts of their gymnastics careers were and advice for their teammates next season. It also will select the five best moments of the season, as voted on by ESPN gymnastics analysts, and highlight the Flippin' 5K, a virtual run/stay-at-home challenge to commemorate the end of the 2020 gymnastics season.

Beginning at noon ET on Saturday, ESPNU will air eight of the best gymnastics meets of the season (all times eastern):

Noon: Arkansas vs. Missouri (Jan. 31, 2020)

Arkansas opened the season with losses against Florida, Denver, Oklahoma and Kentucky, but new head coach Jordyn Wieber recorded the first win of her career with a 196.025-195.075 win over Missouri.

1:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Oklahoma (Feb. 29, 2020)

Denver recorded the best score of the 2020 season (198.450) thanks to Maggie Nichols' 39.825 all-around score and Olivia Trautman's perfect 10 on vault as the Sooners beat No. 6 Denver.

3 p.m.: Georgia vs. Alabama (March 7, 2020)

On Alabama's Senior Night, the Crimson Tide scored their third consecutive score of at least 197.000 en route to beating 10th-ranked Georgia.

4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Nebraska (Jan. 30, 2020)

On the road and with an undefeated conference record on the line, eighth-ranked Michigan beat No. 17 Nebraska 197.075-196.900 to stay perfect in the Big Ten.

6 p.m.: LSU vs. Florida (Jan. 24, 2020)

The Florida Gators posted the third-highest team score in school history when they beat LSU 198.375-197.775 thanks, in part, to Trinity Thomas' perfect score on the uneven bars.

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Alabama (Jan. 17, 2020)

Maggie Nichols' 18th career perfect 10 helped top-ranked Oklahoma to a pivotal win over Alabama.

9 p.m.: Utah vs. UCLA (Feb. 23, 2020)

UCLA senior Grace Glenn became the first NCAA gymnast to record a leadoff perfect 10 on the balance beam as the Bruins eked out a win over Utah 198.075-198.025, with each team recording a season high.

10:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. LSU (Jan. 31, 2020)