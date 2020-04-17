The streets of Fort Worth, Texas, were not supposed to be empty this weekend. The city was scheduled to host the NCAA gymnastics championships for the second straight year.

Fans from all over the country were set to make their annual trip to see the best NCAA gymnasts compete for team and individual titles. Unfortunately, like every event this spring, the competition -- and all of the NCAA postseason -- was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a disappointing end to the season for all, particularly the seniors who found their careers suddenly over. Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols and UCLA's Kyla Ross, both former national team stars, were expected to battle for the all-around title and lead their respective teams to Saturday's championship meet.

"It was devastating to hear," said former LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley, who helped the Tigers earn national runner-up status in 2019. "I had the option to compete this year as a fifth-year senior [due to redshirting her junior season with an Achilles injury] and so I got to make that decision, to say yes or no, and all of these seniors didn't get that opportunity. These girls were banking on this last year to give it their best shot and cap off their entire gymnastics career. This is a sport that takes up your whole life, usually starting at 6 or even younger until you retire, so it's just heartbreaking to end this way."

While dynamic flips, high-flying vaults and dance-along-worthy floor routines will be missed this weekend, the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association and its Collegiate Gymnastics Growth Initiative are determined to have the spirit of the event live on. The organization introduced the Flippin5K road race in 2019 to raise awareness and funds for new programs like the one at Long Island University, slated to begin next season. It will still hold the event virtually this year.

"In times like this where a lot of people are feeling lonely or feeling isolated, or for some, sad that their gymnastics career is cut short, I think this event shows the resilience and that unity of this sport and those involved," said former UCLA gymnast and 2015 NCAA all-around champion Samantha Peszek, who currently works as an analyst for SEC Network and Pac-12 Network. "I'm really proud that the gymnastics community has come together and is determined to put this event on no matter what.

"Last year was the first one, so it's not even really a tradition at this point. But yet, everyone is so committed to figuring out how to pivot and make sure people still have this. Yes, the gymnastics season is canceled, but we can all still be together and band together and work out and feel like we're together during this crisis. It's important to feel that way and know you're not alone."

Originally scheduled for Saturday morning in Fort Worth, the event will now be held at 10 a.m. in every time zone. Participants are encouraged to run outside if their states currently allow it, or on a treadmill, or just to do a workout of any kind in their home. It is free of charge, although donations are welcome. There will be no formal winners, and runners can submit their times if they want. It is simply a celebration of the sport and all those in it. Organizers hope it will help provide some closure for the seniors.

Former LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley has partnered with the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association to participate in the 2020 Virtual Flippin5K/Stay@Home challenge to connect the gymnastics community. Chris Parent/LSU Athletics

For Katelyn Ohashi, the former UCLA standout who helped lead the Bruins to a 2018 national title, competing in college helped her rediscover her love for the sport after a challenging experience at the elite level. She wants to make sure others get that opportunity in the future.

"I hated gymnastics, or at least I thought I did, prior to coming to college," said Ohashi, who found global fame after her 2019 floor routine went viral. "There's just something so refreshing about college gymnastics, and it really gives you a new perspective. My life would obviously be worlds different if I hadn't have had it. I fell in love with the sport again, being part of the team at UCLA.

"So I think that it's really important to continue growing college gymnastics and bringing awareness to it. Until recently it felt like people only watched gymnastics every four years [at the Olympics], but now we're seeing people pay more attention to college gymnastics, and it's just so great. We need to keep that momentum going and make sure young kids and their families know this is a pathway. Not to mention, it's so nice that now, 'So are you going to the Olympics?' isn't the only question I get asked when people hear I'm a gymnast."

Ohashi, Kelley and Peszek are ambassadors for the CGGI, and all three will be joining in Saturday's festivities from home. Ohashi hopes to take a walk to the beach from her Los Angeles apartment (while wearing a mask), Kelley looks to take a solo run in the park by her house in an Austin suburb and Peszek will be doing a workout from her Los Angeles home. For the record, Ohashi and Kelley -- always the competitors -- think they could have won the actual race, and Peszek, who ran in last year's event, believes Jordyn Wieber, the Olympic gold medalist and head coach at Arkansas, had the best shot. But they all insist that really doesn't matter. It's about knowing they're part of something bigger than themselves.

"A lot of people, myself included, are like, 'I don't work in a hospital, I'm not somebody that's going to make decisions with the CDC, what can I really do to help this crisis?' It's easy to feel somewhat helpless," Peszek said. "I think what I've come to realize is the thing that I can personally do to help is inspire and motivate people through social media and through like workout challenges and with my platform to just stay motivated and stay moving.

"Because for me, I know there was a week that I didn't work out at the very beginning of this because I wasn't feeling well and I was just like in a weird funk. You get into that downward spiral, and then I started working out and I realized how much I just needed to sweat. I think people don't realize that how much activity can really boost your mood. And when you're doing activities for something that's about more than just you as an individual, it makes you feel important and part of something that is making a positive change."

Race organizers are hoping for 5,000 participants. Entrants can join teams, mostly college programs and club gyms, upon registering. As of Thursday night, Alabama and Florida appeared to be the most popular -- both nearing 200.

"Well first of all, what else are you going to do?" Kelley joked. "I already know you've watched everything on Netflix, and your Instagram has already told you that you're all caught up. So what the heck, go out and get moving.

"But honestly, I just want people to just have fun and enjoy this and feel a part of something and feel included. And for those whose seasons were cut short to know they're still important and gymnastics still matters. It's OK to be upset about the abrupt ending, but let's not let it ruin the season. Let's end this this season on the best note we can."