Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim, football coach Dino Babers and athletic director John Wildhack will take a voluntary 10% pay cut to help deal with financial shortfalls as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

University chancellor Kent Syverud made the announcement Monday in a letter to the Syracuse community. In it, Syverud said the university's senior leadership team, as well as members of the Chancellor's Council and coaches in football, basketball and lacrosse would take the pay cut. The money generated through the cuts will be reallocated to support students, faculty and staff directly affected by the current situation.

Syverud noted since the university's response to COVID-19 began, Syracuse has had more than $35 million in unplanned expenses and unrealized revenue. In addition to the pay cuts, Syracuse is also taking other cost-cutting measures, including temporary hiring freezes, a 5 percent cost reduction across administrative, academic and auxiliary units and a hold on new capital improvement projects. Work on replacing the Carrier Dome roof has already begun and will be allowed to continue.