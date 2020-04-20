Michigan athletic director takes 5 percent pay cut

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has volunteered to reduce his salary by 5 percent.

School president Mark S. Schlissel announced the cost-saving move as part of the institution's plan to cut costs due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schlissel says the school may have to endure losses as much as $1 billion through 2020.

Manuel, who was hired four years ago, had a $990,000 salary in 2019. Schlissel says he decided to cut his salary as school president by 10 percent for the rest of the year, starting on May 1.