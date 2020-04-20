Big Ten names members of disease task force

The Big Ten has announced the membership of its task force for emerging infectious diseases.

Chairing the group is Chris Kratochvil, the University of Nebraska medical center's associate vice chancellor for clinical research and professor of psychiatry and pediatrics. The task force was initially formed March 7 at the request of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. The group includes one representative from each of the Big Ten's 14 member schools.

The task force is designed to provide counsel and medical advice to ensure the safety of the Big Ten's students, coaches administrators and fans.

Among other members of the group are: Edith Parker, dean at Iowa's college of public health; Boris Lushniak, dean of Maryland's school of public health; Preeti Malani, Michigan chief health officer; and Susan Koletar, director of Ohio State's division of infectious diseases.