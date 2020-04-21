Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols on Monday was named the winner of the AAI Award, given annually to the nation's top senior female gymnast.

LSU's Kennedi Edney, Nebraska's Taylor Houchin, Denver's Maddie Karr, Kentucky's Mollie Korth and UCLA's Kyla Ross were finalists for the award.

Nichols is the Sooners' first AAI winner. In her four-year career, she was a six-time individual national champion and a 13-time All-American. She became the sixth gymnast in NCAA history to win back-to-back all-around titles at the NCAA championships when she did so in 2018 and 2019. (The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.) Nichols also owns two national titles on bars, one on vault and one on floor.

Team-wise, the Minnesota native helped OU to national titles in 2017 and '19, as well as three straight Big 12 championships.