Colorado is the latest Division I athletics program to announce voluntary reduced pay for its athletic director and coaches in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Thursday.

The Buffaloes announced that athletic director Rick George, new football coach Karl Dorrell, men's basketball coach Tad Boyle and women's basketball coach JR Payne will reduce their salaries by 10% through the upcoming fiscal year.

Head coaches in the other eight sports will reduce their pay by 5%.

"I applaud our head coaches for taking a leadership role in this," George said in a statement. "It's the right thing for all of us to do. There are a lot of unknowns ahead of us, and while we don't exactly know yet the financial impacts for the upcoming year, for them to agree and voluntarily take pay cuts is important at this time for our student-athletes and the overall direction of all our sports programs and support areas."

Dorrell was hired in February, after former coach Mel Tucker unexpectedly left for Michigan State. Dorrell signed a five-year, $18 million contract and was scheduled to make $3.2 million in the first year.

Colorado announced that university president Mark Kennedy, four CU campus chancellors and the provost and chief operating officer are taking pay reductions as well.