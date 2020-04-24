Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork announced Friday that the school intends to bring back more than 20 spring sport athletes in 2021 who missed their senior seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The athletes, whom Texas A&M is calling "super seniors," are allowed another season of competition because of a March decision by the NCAA Division I council that afforded schools the option to bring back spring sport athletes and extend their eligibility. The NCAA canceled all spring sport championships, and conferences canceled practices and regular competition this season because of the coronavirus.

"We were a proponent of providing as much flexibility as possible for our coaches to work with the senior class of student-athletes that were not able to achieve their goals and dreams of competing during their final year of eligibility because of this pandemic," Bjork said in a statement. "Recognizing that each situation would vary for every student-athlete, I believe we have developed a great plan and appreciate the efforts of our coaches, student-athletes and their families. Our student-athletes made their commitment to Texas A&M with a desire to compete at the highest level in college athletics and we are proud that we can offer scholarship support in 2020-21."

Texas A&M estimates that the cost to cover the additional year of scholarships for this group of athletes is $550,000. The Aggies are home to one of the nation's most profitable athletic programs, bringing in more than $200 million in revenue as recently as the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to a USA Today study.

However, most college athletic programs, including Texas A&M, are bracing for a potential financial fallout from the pandemic. Bjork in recent weeks has said he believes that universities across the country will likely rethink how athletics revenue is budgeted and spent in the future after going through this experience.