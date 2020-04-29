How to watch the 2019 College World Series Finals

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker says his team is built for an elimination game because the Commodores play their best when their backs are against the wall. (0:33)

While there will be no College World Series this year (we'll miss you, Omaha), that doesn't mean there will be no college baseball on your screen.

On Wednesday, ESPNU will showcase Game 11 of the 2019 College World Series (featuring Michigan and Texas Tech), followed by the 2019 College World Series Finals, between Michigan and Vanderbilt.

The Finals went to three games -- Michigan won the first, then Vandy won the second. We won't spoil who won the third.

Here is the schedule (all times Eastern).

Wednesday, April 29, on ESPNU

Noon: CWS Game 11 - Michigan vs. Texas Tech

3 p.m.: CWS Finals Game 1 - Vanderbilt vs. Michigan

6 p.m.: CWS Finals Game 2 - Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

9 p.m.: CWS finals Game 3 - Vanderbilt vs. Michigan