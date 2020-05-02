Relive the 2019 NCAA Women's College World Series

There will be no Women's College World Series this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can relive last year's UCLA title run in Oklahoma City.

The 2019 NCAA Women's College World Series will re-air Saturday on ESPNU, WatchESPN and the ESPN App. Fans will have the chance to rewatch Game 10, Game 11, Game 12, Game 13 and both championship series games between UCLA and Oklahoma.

Here is the schedule (all times Eastern).

Saturday on ESPNU

12 p.m.: WCWS Game 10 -- Alabama vs. Arizona

2 p.m.: WCWS Game 11 -- Washington vs. UCLA

4 p.m.: WCWS Game 12 -- Oklahoma vs. Alabama

6 p.m.: WCWS Game 13 -- Alabama vs. Oklahoma

8 p.m.: WCWS finals Game 1 -- UCLA vs. Oklahoma

10 p.m.: WCWS finals Game 2 -- Oklahoma vs. UCLA