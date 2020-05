Relive the 2019 NCAA women's beach volleyball championship

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2020 NCAA women's beach volleyball tournament won't be crowning a champion in Gulf Shores, Alabama, this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can rewatch all of the action from the 2019 NCAA beach volleyball championship Sunday on ESPNU.

UCLA's run to the championship will also re-air on WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

Here is the schedule (all times Eastern).

Sunday, ESPNU

8 a.m.: Dual No. 1 -- Stetson vs. USC

9 a.m.: Dual No. 2 -- LSU vs. Pepperdine

10 a.m.: Dual No. 3 -- Cal Poly vs. Florida State

11 a.m.: Dual No. 4 -- Hawaii vs. UCLA

12 p.m.: Dual No. 5 -- Pepperdine vs. USC

1 p.m.: Dual No. 6 -- Hawaii vs. Cal Poly

2 p.m.: Dual No. 7 -- Stetson vs. LSU

3 p.m.: Dual No. 8 -- Florida State vs. UCLA

4 p.m.: Dual No. 9 -- Florida State vs. USC

5 p.m.: Dual No. 10 -- Stetson vs. Hawaii

6 p.m.: Semifinal No. 1 -- LSU vs. UCLA

7 p.m.: Dual No. 12 -- Hawaii vs. USC

8 p.m.: Semifinal No. 2 -- LSU vs. USC

10 p.m.: Championship -- USC vs. UCLA