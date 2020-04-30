There will be no NCAA men's and women's lacrosse championships -- or seasons, for that matter -- this year, but you can relive the most exciting games from the 2019 postseason tournaments.
The closest games from the 2019 men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be re-aired Friday on ESPNU, WatchESPN and the ESPN App beginning with the Maryland-Towson men's first-round game at 1 p.m. and ending with the Boston College-Maryland women's national championship game at 11.
Here is the schedule (all times Eastern):
Friday on ESPNU
1 p.m.: Men's first round -- Maryland vs. Towson
3 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Yale vs. Penn
5 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Notre Dame vs. Duke
7 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Maryland vs. Virginia
9 p.m.: Men's semifinal -- Virginia vs. Duke
11 p.m.: Women's championship -- Boston College vs. Maryland