          Watch replays from the 2019 NCAA men's and women's lacrosse postseason

          Maryland lived up to its No. 1 ranking by edging Boston College for the 2019 women's lacrosse championship. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire
          5:04 PM ET

            There will be no NCAA men's and women's lacrosse championships -- or seasons, for that matter -- this year, but you can relive the most exciting games from the 2019 postseason tournaments.

            The closest games from the 2019 men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be re-aired Friday on ESPNU, WatchESPN and the ESPN App beginning with the Maryland-Towson men's first-round game at 1 p.m. and ending with the Boston College-Maryland women's national championship game at 11.

            Here is the schedule (all times Eastern):

            Friday on ESPNU

            1 p.m.: Men's first round -- Maryland vs. Towson

            3 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Yale vs. Penn

            5 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Notre Dame vs. Duke

            7 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Maryland vs. Virginia

            9 p.m.: Men's semifinal -- Virginia vs. Duke

            11 p.m.: Women's championship -- Boston College vs. Maryland