There will be no NCAA men's and women's lacrosse championships -- or seasons, for that matter -- this year, but you can relive the most exciting games from the 2019 postseason tournaments.

The closest games from the 2019 men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be re-aired Friday on ESPNU, WatchESPN and the ESPN App beginning with the Maryland-Towson men's first-round game at 1 p.m. and ending with the Boston College-Maryland women's national championship game at 11.

Here is the schedule (all times Eastern):

Friday on ESPNU

1 p.m.: Men's first round -- Maryland vs. Towson

3 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Yale vs. Penn

5 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Notre Dame vs. Duke

7 p.m.: Men's quarterfinal -- Maryland vs. Virginia

9 p.m.: Men's semifinal -- Virginia vs. Duke

11 p.m.: Women's championship -- Boston College vs. Maryland