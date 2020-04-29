Kansas State announced Wednesday that football coach Chris Klieman and men's basketball coach Bruce Weber agreed to a 13% salary reduction for the upcoming year because of financial losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, all athletic department employees making more than $150,000 per year will have their salaries reduced by 10%.

"We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership," Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said. "From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period."

Those who make between $100,000 and $150,000 will see their salary reduced by 5%. All of the reductions, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, are expected to save the department about $1.5 million, according to a release.

The university said the department also has cut its operating expenses by 10%, which should save approximately $2 million for the upcoming year.

On Monday, Kansas announced that athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self had taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000.