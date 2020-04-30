The NCAA Division I Board of Directors said Thursday that it does not recommend potential changes to the transfer waiver process.

The Division I Council is expected to vote on a one-time transfer waiver in May that would allow student-athletes in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey to transfer and compete immediately at their new school. As it stands, student-athletes in those five sports have to sit out one year before competing.

The Transfer Waiver Working Group recommended waiver guidelines change to allow the one-time transfer waiver, but while the Board of Directors recommended lifting the moratorium on transfer legislation, it disagreed on changing the waiver process.

"The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time," the NCAA's statement said. "Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period."

This casts doubt on the passage of a one-time transfer waiver, which is expected to be voted on by the Division I Council on May 20. If it passes, it is unclear whether it would go into effect immediately or for the 2021-22 academic year.