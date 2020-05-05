How to watch the 2015 and 2016 NCAA men's lacrosse championships

The month of May would have brought us the NCAA men's lacrosse championships. However, the coronavirus pandemic canceled all NCAA winter and spring sport championships.

That doesn't mean we can't relive some classic championships from the past.

On Tuesday, ESPNU will air the 2015 and 2016 men's lacrosse final fours. Of the six games that will air, four were decided by one goal, including the 2016 championship game. We won't spoil the rest.

Here is the schedule (all times ET).

Noon: Denver vs. Notre Dame (2015 semifinal)

2 p.m.: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland (2015 semifinal)

4 p.m.: Maryland vs. Denver (2015 championship)

6 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Loyola (2016 semifinal)

8 p.m.: Brown vs. Maryland (2016 semifinal)

10 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Maryland (2016 championship)