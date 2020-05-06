Watch the best of NCAA softball's St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational

The 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational featured 16 of the best NCAA softball teams in the country, as well as Team USA, playing in 40 games over five days in February.

UCLA and Washington, which finished Nos. 1 and 2 in the final USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll, were among the teams to play. The tournament also featured prominent names such as Aaliyah Jordan, Sydney Sherrill and Bailey Hemphill.

With sports put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, we relive some of the more memorable games from the exhibition.

Beginning at noon ET Wednesday, ESPNU will air six of the 40 games that took place a couple of months ago in Florida. Here is the complete schedule:

Noon: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

2 p.m.: Kansas vs. Missouri

4 p.m.: Georgia vs. UCLA

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama

8 p.m.: UCLA vs. Florida State

10 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Washington