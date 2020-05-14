The Division I Council Coordination Committee extended its recruiting dead period through June 30 on Wednesday.

The committee last extended the dead period through May 31, doing so on April 1. After meeting Wednesday, the committee extended it yet again and said it will review the dates on May 27 and could further extend the dead period at that time.

For football programs, this dead period has taken away an evaluation period as well as an official-visit window that allows rising senior prospects to take official visits in the spring. If the current dates aren't extended and the dead period is lifted at the conclusion of June, FBS programs are in a dead period from July 1 to July 24, which means no in-person contact.

That poses a problem for many football coaches as the early signing period in December is when the majority of prospects sign their national letter of intent. Spring and summer visits typically play a large role in those decisions to sign in December, and a lack of visits could alter what happens in December.

Baseball and softball are in a contact period for most of June while men's basketball is a mixture of a quiet period and evaluation period. In women's basketball, there is a quiet period for the entire month of June, which normally allows visits to campus.

It isn't yet known if the committee will look to adjust the schedule if and when the dead period is lifted to accommodate for lost time on the recruiting trail.