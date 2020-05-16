UCLA is expected to finalize a deal to make Martin Jarmond its next athletic director, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Jarmond has served as Boston College's AD since 2017. He will replace longtime Bruins AD Dan Guererro, who announced last year that he would be retiring effective this July.

Guerrero, 67, has led the department since 2002 and is the second-longest tenured sitting Power 5 athletic director.

Before joining Boston College, Jarmond previously worked as deputy AD at Ohio State. He became the youngest Power 5 AD in the country when BC hired him at 37.

Jarmond would become UCLA's first black athletic director.

Yahoo Sports was first to report that a deal was being finalized.