The NCAA announced its Academic Progress Rate results on Tuesday, with 15 Division I programs not reaching the threshold needed to compete in the postseason.

The standard to avoid penalties and play in the postseason is an overall four-year rate from 2015-16 through 2018-19 of 930, a score that predicts a 50% graduation rate, according to the NCAA.

According to the APR database, 15 programs across the country did not reach the 930 multiyear rate and therefore face postseason ineligibility.

Alabama A&M men's basketball, men's track and women's soccer

Alabama State men's basketball

Coppin State women's track

Delaware State men's basketball

Grambling State men's track

Howard football

McNeese State football

Prairie View A&M football

Southern University men's cross country and men's track

Stephen F. Austin baseball, football and men's basketball

It's unclear when the postseason bans need to be served, but Stadium reported Tuesday that Stephen F. Austin's men's basketball team would serve it in 2021-22. The Lumberjacks were one of the best mid-major teams in the country last season, going 28-3 overall and winning the Southland Conference regular-season title with a 19-1 record. Kyle Keller's team had one of the most shocking wins in recent memory on Nov. 26, when it went to Duke and beat the top-ranked Blue Devils on a layup at the buzzer by Nathan Bain. It was Duke's first nonconference loss at home since 2000.