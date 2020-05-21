Louisville became the first ACC school to announce a return to voluntary workouts starting June 8, with coronavirus testing and protocols in place to try and ensure a safe environment.

Unlike several other Power 5 conferences, the ACC decided to allow universities to make their own decisions about when they allow student-athletes to return to campus now that the NCAA lifted a moratorium on workouts starting June 1.

Because the league is spread across nine different states, from Florida to New York, it made the most sense to defer to schools to make more localized decisions based on what is happening in their area. ACC athletic directors have calls twice a week to discuss their plans. On their call Thursday, a safe return to campus was one of the biggest discussions.

"I think would they love it to be uniformity all the time, but everybody recognizes these are unprecedented times and it's not going to happen exactly the same way. Some will come on probably slower and later than Louisville," athletics director Vince Tyra said in a teleconference.

It is a reality that coaches and athletic directors across the conference have accepted. Although nearly every school anticipates allowing student-athletes back at some point in June, Wake Forest might not be ready until July. Exactly when student-athletes are allowed back remains up to university presidents or chancellors and state government officials.

"We're all in the same scenario and with this, I've shared our plan with the other ADs in the ACC and I like to hear what they're doing," Tyra said. "They've got their own individual tweaks that they all have. I was on the phone with Dan Radakovich at Clemson earlier this morning and talking about where we are with our plan versus their plan. I know Dabo (Swinney's) as anxious as anyone much like Coach (Scott) Satterfield to see his players again and so we want to share concepts because they seem to be more in stride with us and vice versa.

"They're all planning for it. It's going to come in different stages. I think there's a difference between private and public universities and I think there's a difference in states that are going to dictate it but for us, we're fortunate we have the great U of L Health to help us look at these things and make sure we're hearing the medical professionals that are smarter than us and certainly the government officials that provide guidance."

Louisville will have a phased approach, starting with 30 football players, 15 men's basketball players and 15 women's basketball players returning to campus May 27. The group would begin coronavirus testing and physicals on June 3 and be ready to participate in voluntary workouts June 8. Tyra said the university has purchased tens of thousands of masks and sanitizer in 55-gallon barrels. Players won't be allowed to shower in the facility after workouts and will be required to observe social distancing guidelines.

If there is a positive test, Tyra said they have quarantining protocols they will follow, and access to a contact tracing app as well.