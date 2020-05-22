The NCAA Division I Council announced Friday that athletes in all sports may resume voluntary on-campus athletic activities starting June 1.

This decision clears the way for individual workouts by athletes, subject to safety and health protocols decided by their schools or local health officials.

On Wednesday, the council announced that athletes in football and men's and women's basketball could resume voluntary on-campus athletic activities starting June 1.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of sports across the country, the council banned all on-campus athletic activities. That moratorium was set to expire May 31.

The current waiver allowing teams to require eight hours of virtual non-physical activities in all sports also has been extended.

Football Bowl Subdivision members of the council also have decided FBS schools can't host football camps and clinics this summer. FBS coaches, including graduate assistants, are prohibited from working at football camps and clinics being held at other four-year NCAA schools.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.