Clemson will allow football and men's and women's basketball players to resume on-campus voluntary workouts June 8, the school announced Tuesday.

Players can return to the Clemson area as early as June 1 while adhering to social and physical distancing guidelines -- one week before their return to the area, and one week in the Clemson area.

All players must undergo a physical, including both COVID-19 and antibody tests, before being cleared for workouts. They also must complete a daily screening before entering the facilities.

Clemson and Louisville are the only two ACC schools to make formal announcements about a return to voluntary workouts June 8. The league has left that decision to each individual school, but the June 8 date is in line with what the SEC voted on last week.

"We are encouraged to begin the first step in the implementation of our Phase I planning, and appreciate the leadership of our University in helping us prepare for our student-athletes and staff to return in early June," athletics director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. "We are confident in our ability to provide a safe environment and have put our energy into that goal. We're encouraged by the progress and remain vigilant as we begin to welcome a limited number of student-athletes back to our facilities."

During Phase I, there will be limited groups allowed to work out at the same time, along with social distancing in the weight room and guidelines for sanitizing in place. Coaches will be allowed to return in limited numbers while observing recommended protocols no sooner than Phase II.