The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee once again extended the recruiting dead period in all sports, now through July 31.

The committee had previously extended the dead period, which was instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic, to June 30, and on Wednesday further extended it through the end of July.

"The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus," council chair and Penn athletic director M. Grace Calhoun said. "The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July."

For football programs, this decision means there will be no official visits this spring and voids the quiet period at the end of July. The sport already had a dead period on its regular calendar from June 22 to July 24, but would have been allowed to have prospects on campus from June 1 to June 21 as well as July 25 to July 31.

For men's basketball, the decision to extend the dead period erases the evaluation period for coaches that would have taken place June 17-21, June 26-28, July 9-12 and July 21-26. Basketball programs would have been allowed to have prospects visit campus for all of June and most of July, with a dead period occurring July 6-8 and July 13-20.

Women's basketball programs would normally have been allowed to have prospects on campus for the entire month of June and had an evaluation period scheduled for July 6-12 as well as July 21-25.

Many of the other Division I sports will be affected, including baseball and softball, which both had contact periods originally set for most of June and July.