Georgia Tech will begin the first phase of a plan to reopen its athletic facilities on June 15.

The plan is based on guidance from the school administration, the University System of Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp's office and public health officials.

Under the initial reopening phase, athletes who live in the Atlanta area will be able to use campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities on a voluntary basis.

In order to take part, students and staff must make an appointment to work out, complete a daily health check questionnaire, undergo temperature checks when they arrive at the facility, and limit groups to no more than 10 athletes and two staff members inside a facility at one time to maintain social distancing guidelines. Also, no locker rooms can be used and all workout groups must remain the same throughout the first phase of the reopening.