Bowling Green group trying to save baseball

Bowling Green is working with alumni and former players to reinstate the Falcons' baseball program.

The Ohio school announced May 15 it was dropping baseball because of a projected $2 million athletic budget shortfall stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Cutting baseball was expected to save $500,000 a year. No other sports were eliminated, but there were to be other cost-cutting measures in the athletic department.

Former players began a "Save BGSU Baseball" campaign shortly after the announcement the sport would be eliminated. The university said in a statement baseball could return if short- and long-term funding solutions can be secured to sustain the program the next three years and beyond. Athletic department spokesman Jason Knavel confirmed media reports that $1.5 million would need to be raised to achieve that goal. Knavel said no deadline has been set.

Bowling Green's most famous ex-player is Orel Hershiser, a three-time All-Star who pitched 18 years in the major leagues, 13 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.