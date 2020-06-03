A part-time student worker in the Iowa State athletic department has tested positive for COVID-19 and four athletes are experiencing symptoms.

Iowa State said the student worker notified the athletic department of the positive test last weekend.

The four athletes from two sports began experiencing symptoms after being in close contact with individuals outside the athletic department who have been infected. Those athletes are in quarantine and awaiting test results.

"The potential for infections and positive test results has always been very real for an organization like ours, and we've been thorough and diligent in planning for such incidents," athletic director Jamie Pollard said.

The Big 12 is allowing Iowa State and other conference schools to have football players return June 15 for voluntary workouts.