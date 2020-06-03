College baseball tourney taking place this week

Players from all levels of college baseball are set to compete in the three-day, four-team Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational in Bryan, Texas, this week.

ESPN2 will televise two games Thursday night. Games on Friday and Saturday are pay-per-view.

The players, coaches, umpires and other event staff arrived in Bryan on Monday and were tested for the coronavirus. They are being quarantined at a hotel through Saturday and allowed outside only to go to and from the ballpark.

The players were split into four teams and are mostly from Division I schools, but junior colleges and NAIA schools also are represented. Among the coaches are former major leaguers LaTroy Hawkins and Drew Sutton.

"Baseball has united us throughout the history of this country and we're truly blessed to be able to come back to share some much-needed relief during these difficult times," CSBI organizer Uri Geva said. "We're continuing to work closely with local health officials to ensure the safety of all involved during this event."

Geva is donating 5% of pay-per-view subscriptions to No Kid Hungry, an organization fighting child hunger in the United States.