The University of Houston has suspended voluntary workouts for all student-athletes after six symptomatic student-athletes in various sports tested positive for the coronavirus as the Houston area has seen a recent surge of positive tests.

In a statement Friday, the UH athletic department said it was suspending the activities "out of an abundance of caution." The school said the symptomatic student-athletes had been placed in isolation and contact tracing procedures have been initiated.

Houston is the first school to suspended athletic activities after bringing student-athletes back to campus following a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "As was contemplated prior to the return of student-athletes on June 1, UH Athletics is adapting its protocols to include repetitive COVID-19 testing as a component of any resumption of workouts on campus," the statement said. "During this pause in voluntary workouts, UH Athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities. UH Athletics will continue to partner with university officials, UH team physicians and local health professionals to determine best practices as it considers a return to workouts."

Harris County, Texas, where Houston is located, is currently at a "Code Orange" or Level 2 of a new color-coded "COVID-19 public health threat level system."

The system consists of four levels: Level One is a code red and considered a severe threat; Level Two is a code orange and significant threat; Level Three is a code yellow and moderate threat and Level Four is a code green and minimal threat.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday at a news conference that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Harris County were the highest they've ever been and are climbing.