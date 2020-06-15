Virginia changes logo to remove slavery history

Virginia is removing details from the athletic department's new primary and secondary logos that feature a reference to the school's history with slavery.

The V-Sabre logo and Cavalier Shield logo feature curves on the handles of two sabres that "[mimic] the design of the serpentine walls found" on campus.

"In every mark in this new system I see us, & it is uniquely us. It is bold, creative, strong, innovative, competitive & fierce. It is exactly who we are, & I can't wait to share it with the rest of Wahoo Nation." @ADWilliamsUVA

"After the release of our new logos on April 24th, I was made aware of the negative connotation between the serpentine walls and slavery," athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. "I was not previously aware of the historical perspective indicating the original eight-foot-high walls were constructed to mask the institution of slavery and enslaved laborers from public view.

"Over the last few weeks, I have worked to better educate myself and that education will continue.

"There was no intent to cause harm, but we did, and for that I apologize to those who bear the pain of slavery in our history. As such, we have redesigned the logos to remove that detail. All other aspects of the logos will remain the same."

UVA said it is beginning the process of replacing the logos with new versions that return to straight-line handles.

Fans who purchased apparel with the new logo are being asked to email the Virginia athletic department.