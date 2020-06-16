Kansas State confirmed Tuesday that two student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 out of approximately 120 who have undergone testing.

According to school protocol, each athlete will have to self-isolate for 10 days or be without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. The guidelines also include quarantine for anybody known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

The athletic department's return-to-campus policy includes a recommended weeklong, stay-at-home period before returning and quarantine upon arrival before testing. Student-athletes are not allowed inside any department facilities and can't participate in any voluntary or required team activities until a negative test result is received.

Although the university did not disclose what sports the student-athletes play, athletic director Gene Taylor said a small number of positive tests were anticipated based on what has happened across college football.