Former Temple men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy has been named the interim athletic director at the school, effective July 1.

Dunphy will fill the vacancy left by Patrick Kraft, who left Temple to become the athletic director at Boston College earlier this month.

"Although this is a new role for Fran Dunphy, the truth is that he's been a leader at Temple, in Philadelphia and in the nation for decades," Temple president Richard Englert said in a statement announcing the news. "From the court to the classroom, to his advocacy and philanthropic efforts, Fran has time and again proven his dedication to our university and our city, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will undoubtedly make as acting director of athletics."

Dunphy led the Owls to 10 consecutive postseason appearances, including eight NCAA tournament berths, in his 13 seasons as coach before stepping down after the 2018-19 season. Overall, he was 270-162 at the school.

"Temple called, Dick Englert called, and asked me if I would take on this role. I said I'm happy to serve in any way," Dunphy said. "When Temple calls and asks, my tendency is to say 'yes,'" Dunphy said in the statement.