Five of the 75 SMU athletes who returned to campus this week tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

All five were asymptomatic, SMU said.

The school said it has implemented contact tracing, and the five students will remain in quarantine for two weeks. They will be monitored via daily telehealth appointments, receive contactless meal deliveries and take online classes.

SMU athletes began returning to campus voluntarily on Monday as part of a three-phase plan. They received two tests upon the return to campus, including a diagnostic test to see if they currently have the virus and an antibody test to determine if they previously had it. All athletes, coaches and staff are screened daily with a temperature check and health questionnaire.